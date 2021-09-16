Deputies arrest wanted man after woman found dead in Pope County

After an active search overnight, Steven Ray Wood was located and in custody.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — On Wednesday, September 15, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Pope County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a homicide in the Crow Mountain area of Pope County.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim who was pronounced dead. The suspect, 56-year-old Steven Ray Wood, had fled the scene.

A search for the suspect was conducted with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police Troopers and Helicopter, Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 team, Russellville, Atkins, and Pottsville Police Departments and other local agencies.