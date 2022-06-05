Sebastian County Judge candidate, Denny Altes, facing felony 'abuse of public trust' charge

Denny Altes is currently campaigning on the GOP ballot to be the next Sebastian County Judge.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Former State Senator and State Representative Denny Altes is facing a felony charge. Altes is currently campaigning on the GOP ballot to be the next Sebastian County Judge.

He has been charged with one count of abuse of public trust, according to our content partner Talk Business & Politics. Talk Business & Politics' sources say Altes tried to bribe his fellow GOP candidate, Steve Holtz, to not run for county judge.

Abuse of public trust is a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Altes served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 and represented Senate District 13 from 2003 through 2011. He returned to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2011, where he represented the 76th District until 2015. Altes also served twice with the Sebastian County Quorum Court. His occupation is in construction and investments.

Current Sebastian County Judge David Hudson is not seeking reelection since being elected to the position in 1998.

