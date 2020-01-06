Man shot and killed during incident between crowd, police and National Guard

LMPD officers and National Guard soldiers were trying to break up a crowd at Dino's Food Mart when shots were fired.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person is dead after an incident in Louisville early Monday morning.

According to LMPD Chief Conrad, officers and National Guard soldiers were sent to Dino's Food Mart on 26th and Broadway around 12:15 a.m. on June 1 to break up a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot.

As they began clearing the lot, someone in the crowd began shooting at them. Both LMPD officers and National Guard soldiers returned fire. At some point, a man was shot and killed.

Louisville Metro Police are interviewing several persons of interest, according to Chief Conrad, and they are collecting video from the incident. Chief Conrad also said the information about this incident may change as the department continues to investigate. The department is expected to release more information later today.

The identities of the victim or any potential suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.