Police: Employee shot and killed at Northwest Arkansas restaurant

GENTRY, Ark. — A 21-year-old shooting suspect is on the run after allegedly killing an employee at a Northwest Arkansas restaurant.

According to the Gentry Police Department, one person was shot and killed at the La Huerta on Fowler Street in Gentry at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The shooting victim has been identified as 45-year-old Fidel Mercado Reyes. Police say he died in a Siloam Springs hospital with his family present for an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police have identified the shooting suspect as 21-year-old Martin E. Tavarez-Torres and issued a B.O.L.O (Be On Look Out) for his arrest.

It's believed that Torres is now headed towards Bartlesville, Okla. He was last seen driving a dark gray 2004 Chevy pickup with an extended cab - Oklahoma license plate # KPN-196.

Torrez is considered armed and dangerous and could possibly have a 9mm handgun on him.

The public is asked to call 911 if they spot Torrez.

Police say both the suspect and the victim were employees at the restaurant, and that Torrez's first day on the job was Tuesday, Nov. 9.