Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Logan County

40-year-old James Shrum was found shot at a home in Logan County.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark — Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) are investigating a deadly shooting in Magazine, Arkansas.

According to the LCSO, on Sunday, Dec. 26, evening, deputies responded to a home on Six Mile Road south of Paris.

After they arrived, deputies found the body of 40-year-old James Shrum, who lived down the road from the home.

Arkansas State Police alongside deputies with the LCSO processed the scene and identified 51-year-old Gary Hopkins, who lived at the home, as the alleged shooter.

Hopkins is being held at the sheriff's office pending a further investigation.

Shrum's body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

No other information has been released at this time.

Further details will be given as they become available.