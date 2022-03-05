1 dead after gunfight in Augusta, police searching for suspect

A Woodruff County man was shot and killed on Monday, May 2 outside of an apartment in Augusta.

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, a Woodruff County man was shot and killed on Monday, May 2 outside of an apartment in Augusta.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire that occurred about 5 p.m. outside an apartment on Fairfield Street.

Jaquale Mitchell, 27, of Augusta died a short time later at a local hospital.

Witnesses told the state police there was an argument between Mitchell and 25-year-old Anfernee Neal, of Augusta, followed by both men shooting at each other.

Augusta police and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for Neal who has since been criminally charged with 1st degree murder.

The is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone encountering Neal or who may know his whereabout is asked to contact their nearest police or sheriff’s department.