Man stabs MPD officer with scissors, homeless person intervenes on officer's behalf, police say

A homeless person intervened on behalf of the officer who was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck with a pair of scissors.

WASHINGTON — A homeless person intervened on behalf of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was injured in a stabbing while responding to a call early Thursday morning. 

An MPD spokesperson said the officer responded around 6:15 a.m. to 13th and New York Avenue NW on a domestic violence call.

When he got on the scene and approached those involved, a man pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the officer multiple times, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for stab wounds to the head and neck. His condition is not known at this time, but we're told he was conscious and breathing when he was put in the ambulance, police said.

The injured officer has not yet been identified. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody.

As we learn more, we will update this story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

