Police: Rogers daycare employee facing sex crime charges

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), 21-year-old Dylan Harlow is facing charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor after someone allegedly witnessed him touching a child inappropriately while working at a Rogers daycare.

The name of the daycare was reacted from official reports.

In court documents, a witness states they saw Harlow acting inappropriately while changing a child's diaper. When Harlow allegedly realized he had been seen acting inappropriately, he "appeared to be shocked that she saw him and he stopped what he was doing," before acting "like nothing happened."

The witness goes on to say what she saw happening "was sexual and [Harlow] was ... getting pleasure from it."

When questioned by authorities, Harlow reportedly "denied touching any juveniles inappropriately."

According to court documents, Harlow has been ordered to stay at least 15 feet away from any daycare center or school, and he cannot be in contact with any minor.

Bail has been set at $50,000 and Harlow has been ordered to appear in Benton County courts on Aug 7, 2023.

