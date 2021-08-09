Dallas police chief has 'serious concerns' about why officer shot at unarmed man

Sources said the officer didn’t follow proper department policy and that the department has "great concerns" about the incident.

DALLAS — Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said he has "serious concerns" about a shooting in which an officer fired his gun at an unarmed man last week.

Police on Wednesday released video of the shooting, which showed an officer Branson Grisham, firing a shot at a 59-year-old man in northeast Dallas on Sept. 2.

No one was struck or injured in the incident. No weapons were found on the man who the officer shot at.

Garcia said that after reviewing body camera footage of the incident, he had "concerns about the tactics that led to this shooting."

"When we're right, we're right," Garcia said at a news conference. "When we stumble, we need to hold ourselves accountable ... I have serious concerns about it."

The officer, Grisham has been placed on administrative leave, pending an Internal Affairs and criminal investigation.

The incident started about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 9700 block of Rustown Drive, where a 911 caller reported that several men were drinking, smoking and shooting a gun into the air.

The caller said one man, wearing an orange shirt, pointed a gun at him, according to a police news release.

Officers responded and found multiple people who matched the caller's description, including a person in an orange shirt sitting on the sidewalk by a laundry mat.

One of the officers, Grisham, drew his weapon and approached the man, giving him "loud verbal commands to come towards him," the release said.

The man fled on foot down an alley and Grisham chased him. When they rounded a corner, Grisham reported seeing the man "manipulating something in his front waistband," the release said.

Grisham "gave loud verbal commands" for the man to show his hands, the release said. Grisham then fired one round, missing the man, police said.

The man did not have a weapon on him, according to police.

Garcia said he will "take any action I deem appropriate" following an investigation of Grisham. He said the officer does not have a history of any similar incidents.