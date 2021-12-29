Cyberattack hit Crawford County Assessors office

The Crawford County Assessor's Office is the latest public entity to be hit by a cyberattack.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, the cyberattack was discovered on Monday, (Dec. 27).

Gilstrap said he is not exactly sure of the correct phrasing but employees discovered files missing from a main computer's desktop folders.

County workers quickly contacted Apprentice, the company that handles the county's cyber security. Gilstrap said the company quickly shut down the servers so they could keep the attack from growing.

An investigation is now underway to determine how the county's system became vulnerable who may be behind it.

As of right now, the County Assessor's office is closed to walk-in traffic. They are still taking phone calls and trying to handle any business they can on the phone.

Gilstrap said he did not have an exact date on when they would re-open but expects it to be soon.

5NEWS asked Gilstrap if there is any county members' sensitive or personal information that has been compromised by this attack. He said he does not think so but the investigation into what happened is in its early stages. He said the company hired to provide the county with cyber security is still looking into that aspect.