Man injured in Fort Smith shooting, police investigate

If you have any information about this shooting, call River Valley Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 1.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of N. 50th Street because of a reported shooting.

As officers arrived on the scene, police say witnesses took the man who had been shot to a nearby hospital.

According to Fort Smith Police, the gunshot victim is now in surgery and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

If you have any information about this, call River Valley Crime Stoppers at (479) 78-CRIME, or (479) 782-7463. Your anonymous call could lead to a $1,000 reward.