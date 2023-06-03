Crawford County Sheriff's still looking for suspect in 2014 homicide

David Jackson was shot and killed in 2014. Investigators said they found three gunshot wounds in his back.

BIDVILLE, Ark. — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for any information that could help solve a 2014 homicide case of a former Sebastian County deputy that is still being investigated.

According to the CCSO, Former Sebastian County Deputy, David Jackson, was shot and killed in his yard in Bidville, Ark. on September 12, 2014. Investigators said they found three gunshot wounds in his back.

David was a Sebastian County Sheriff's Office jailer and patrol deputy for eight years and was a Marine in the Vietnam War, record show.

CCSO is asking the public for any information that "can lead to the capture of his killer."

Anyone with information that could help this case is asked to contact the CCSO at 479-474-2261 or their anonymous tipline at 479-922-4583.

