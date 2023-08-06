Arkansas man sentenced in COVID-19 health care fraud, money laundering scheme

A Lavaca man submitted more than $134 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare with the intent of committing health care fraud and money laundering.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Lavaca, Ark., man was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering.

Billy Joe Taylor, 44, pleaded guilty on October 27, 2022, and was also ordered to pay $29,835,825.99 in restitution.

According to court documents, Taylor and his co-conspirators submitted more than $134 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare in connection with diagnostic laboratory testing, including urine drug testing and tests for respiratory illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said these claims were medically unnecessary, not ordered by medical providers and not provided as represented.