Court date set for U.S. Marshals Museum President and CEO

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — U.S. Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks has a court date set for Feb. 15. Weeks was arrested Dec. 21 on two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Weeks is also on administrative leave.
According to a Fort Smith Police Department report, Weeks refused to allow two OG&E workers into his yard to work on street lights. The workers called the police when Weeks followed them with a pistol and pointed the pistol at them. Weeks was arrested without incident following the encounter and was released on a $3,000 bond from the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on Dec. 21.
Doug Babb, chairman of the board of directors of the U.S. Marshals Museum, said Weeks is on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case. Babb has taken over the day-to-day responsibilities of the museum. Weeks’ attorney of record is Rex Chronister. Neither Chronister nor Weeks returned phone messages left Thursday.