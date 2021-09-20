Police: Conway teacher arrested after 'inappropriate contact' with student

High school teacher Jesse Sublett was arrested by Conway Police Department detectives on Sept. 17 at around 11 a.m.

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway High School teacher Jesse Sublett has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after he was accused of "inappropriate contact and communication with a student," according to Conway police.

The mother of the student Sublett was reportedly having inappropriate contact with told police, which began the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about Sublett or the investigation to contact the investigations division at (501) 450-6130 and to reference Incident Number 21-09051.

Sublett was formally charged with Criminal Intent to Engage Children in Sexually Explicit Conduct for Use in Visual or Print Medium and Harassment.

Conway Public Schools said that Sublett is currently suspended.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.