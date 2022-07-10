Suspect caught after two killed, one injured in Conway shootings

Princemichael Ajetunmobi was taken into custody after a shooting spree killed two and injured another in Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — Update: The Conway Police Department arrested 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi in connection to three separate but related shootings.

Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a shooting at Salem Road and Highway 64. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old female victim who was flown to a local hospital by helicopter.

They received a second call at 5:01 p.m. on Newcastle Drive and officers discovered a deceased 48-year-old female.

A third call came in around 5:11 p.m. on Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street near the University of Central Arkansas, where a deceased 29-year-old male victim was found.

An active manhunt with surrounding local, state, and federal agencies ensued.

Arkansas State Police located the suspect a little after 8:00 p.m. and a pursuit began. The suspect then fled the vehicle and fired at officers before fleeing into the woods.

The suspect was located in a field a short distance away at 8:30 p.m. suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

Police stated that these shootings were targeted, and all of the victims knew the suspect.

Authorities are actively searching for 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi, who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to reports he was last seen driving a White Infinity SUV with Arkansas license plates that read 942TIA.

If you know any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately.