Conway man arrested for murder of girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter

Conway police responded to the hospital where the toddler was suffering from trauma to the head after being in the care of Jonathan Chatman. She later died.
Conway police responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock where a 17-month-old girl was suffering from trauma to the head after being in the care of 30-year-old Jonathan Chatman. 

Police were called to the hospital because of the suspected child abuse that originated in Conway, according to a CPD statement.

After detectives spoke with the child's mother and Chapman, the toddler was left in his care and "was unresponsive when the mom returned."

Chatman was arrested for first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon, police said.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.