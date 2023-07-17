Police arrest Conway man for death of six-week-old baby

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 41-year-old Conway man for his involvement in the death of a baby.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Conway man for his involvement in the death of a six-week-old infant.

According to reports, after an investigation by the criminal investigation division 41-year-old David Dickens is being charged with capital murder due to the infant dying while in his care.

Reports state that in March, deputies were dispatched to a home for a child that had supposedly been dropped on their head. The baby was taken to a Conway hospital and then airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital where they later passed away.

When questioned about his final hours with the baby, Dickens said he was at home when he accidentally dropped the baby on his head.