Continuance in Jason Dunigan murder trial set for April 25

Dunigan, who is accused of shooting his 36-year-old wife in the head in 2021, is being charged with capital murder.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jason Dunigan was initially scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 for his capital murder trial, but a new court date was set for April 25, 2023.

On May 28, 2021, the body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan was discovered inside a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Hwy. 16, not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community, west of Fayetteville.

According to court documents, Jason Dunigan, husband of Amber Dunigan was served an arrest warrant on Feb. 20, 2022, and entered a plea of not guilty to capital murder on March 11, 2022.

Court documents show that prosecutors believe Jason Dunigan premeditated and deliberately shot his wife in the head, causing her death.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) was the initial investigating agency in the case.

