'Cinderella Thief' strikes Fort Smith homes, leaving shoes behind

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating after the so-called "Cinderella Thief" is on a crime spree.
The suspect was caught on camera stealing items from people's lawns and leaving her shoes behind.
According to a police report, on Aug. 11 officers responded to a home on Jenny Lind for a theft report.
The victim told police that several of her front porch furniture cushions were gone.
After reviewing the surveillance video from her home security, they found a white female pulled into the driveway in a white SUV around 5 a.m. The female exited her vehicle, removed her shoes and took several of the cushions. She also stole a table that was on the front porch.
The homeowner said the items stolen were valued at around $800 and recently purchased from Pier One.
Police are still looking for the suspect at this time.