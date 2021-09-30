Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; student suspect in custody.

MPD on scene of a shooting at Cummings Elementary School in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 11:50 a.m. -

DATE 11:15 a.m. - The suspect, also a Cummings K-8 student, is in custody. Memphis police said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting. The suspect turned himself in to a MPD precinct.

MPD said the victim is a 13-year-old boy, who is still in critical condition.

SCS said the students have been evacuated from the school and taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker, where parents can pick up their children.

The school was on a temporary lockdown before officers evacuated the school.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m. - Memphis police are evacuating students, faculty and staff from the school.

Cummings Elementary is a K-8 optional school.

Memphis police are on the scene of shooting at Cummings Elementary School in South Memphis where a child was injured. The shooting happened just after 9 a.m.

The child was taken to Le Bonhuer in critical condition.

Shelby County Schools said the school is on lockdown.

Shelby County School District Statement: "We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates."

There is no suspect information at this time.