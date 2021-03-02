Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday his intention to grant a commutation to Cecillia Roleson, who was convicted for the 1979 murder of Carl Lipe.

According to court records, Cecillia was first convicted for being an accomplice to the murder while her husband Jerry was convicted for first-degree murder in a 1979 joint trial.

Due to court procedural errors, the convictions were reversed by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Due to double jeopardy, Jerry Roleson could not be tried for the murder of Carl Lipe again.

In 1980, Cecillia was tried and convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Carl Lipe in a second trial.

She was sentenced to life without parole before the Governor's commutation on Wednesday.