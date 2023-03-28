Capitol rioter Richard Barnett's attorneys attempt to withdraw as counsel

Arkansan Richard Barnett's counsel submitted requests to withdraw before his sentencing date, citing issues of compensation and workload.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The attorneys for the Gravette man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot have asked to withdraw from their positions as legal counsel, citing issues like compensation for Barnett's trial and their workload with other cases.

The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, officially closed when the jury found him guilty on all eight counts on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

On March 27, 2023, the federal judge scheduled a hearing after Barnett's attorneys individually filed to withdraw as counsel earlier in the month.

The hearing will be healed virtually on April 3.

The 61-year-old became well-known after photos were posted online of him with his boots on Nancy Pelosi's office desk. He also left her a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick.

Barnett, testifying near the end of his trial, said he regrets coming to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters.

Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol when he unwittingly entered Pelosi's office and encountered two news photographers.

He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk.

According to CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane, the jury took "barely two hours" to render their verdict.

Barnett faced eight total charges, including:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

"We are certainly going to appeal," Barnett said after the verdict was read.

Barnett will be in Arkansas until May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

