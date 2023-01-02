Lawyers for Capitol rioter Richard Barnett ask for continuance ahead of trial

Arkansan Richard Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been asked to be delayed again by his lawyers after the newest trial date was set for January 9.

On Monday, Jan. 2, his lawyers asked for a minimum 60-day continuance from the trial date, citing that the government's addition of the new civil disorder felony charge makes them unable to adequately prepare and will be "highly prejudiced."

According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Barnett.

His lawyers alternatively asked for the new indictment to be dismissed with prejudice saying the timing of the new charge during the holiday season made experts and witnesses unavailable for contact.

Prosecutors responded with a filing on Dec. 21 saying the defendant's motion lacks merit and are calling it a "delay tactic." They are asking the court to reject the motion in its entirety.

In the prosecutor's response, they say the addition of the new civil disorder charge does not impact the scope of Barnett's behavior that is on trial. The government goes on to say it does not have any new discovery to provide and will use evidence already given to the defense to support the charge.

The 61-year-old from Gravette became well-known after photos were posted online of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's office desk. He also took an envelope from her office, put a quarter on her desk, and left her a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****."

In previous delay requests, Barnett's lawyers have cited Joseph McBride's ongoing health predicament, which was the main reason the judge ruled that the trial could begin in December rather than September.

