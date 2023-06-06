Cameron student athletes shot at from another vehicle while driving to practice

The students reportedly drove to their scheduled practice after the shooting, where their coach called emergency services.

CAMERON, Oklahoma — According to the Cameron School Superintendent, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, while driving to practice, five Cameron student-athletes were shot at from the cab of another vehicle. One student was reportedly shot in the lower leg and was sent via helicopter to a local hospital, where they are reportedly in good condition.

The students drove directly to their scheduled practice after the shooting, where their coach called emergency services, along with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

The car is described as either a red Mustang or Mazda.

