Cabot man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

A Cabot man is now behind bars after a joint investigation leads to his arrest for alleged animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot man is now in custody for alleged aggravated animal cruelty.

According to reports, in July, the Cabot Police Department first received information from a resident about possible animal cruelty. About a month later, detectives and Animal Control Officers with the Cabot Animal Shelter began to investigate.

On August 29, investigators had developed probable cause and were able to take 29-year-old Charles Rohr into custody on charges of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine and for possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Once Rohr was in custody, detectives found that he had a "single pill" which they suspect could be a controlled substance. The pill has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be analyzed further.