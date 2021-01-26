Broken Arrow woman pleads guilty to child abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country

Jamie Lea Keahbone, 40, pleaded guilty to assaulting the girl on Oct. 14, 2020.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow woman pleaded guilty Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning after abusing and assaulting a Native American minor female while under the influence of alcohol, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Jamie Lea Keahbone, 40, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell. Her sentencing is set for April 27, 2021.

“Jamie Keahbone was a real-life nightmare to her victim. Keahbone repeatedly punched a child, intentionally pressed an arm against the child’s neck until the child lost consciousness, poured water over the child’s face causing the child to struggle to breathe, and struck the child with a table lamp,” Shores said. “I commend this victim for her courage in seeking help and applaud law enforcement for answering the call.”

In her written plea agreement, Keahbone admitted that she assaulted the girl on Oct. 14, 2020.

The FBI and the Broken Arrow Police Department conducted the investigation.