Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville and is charged with a misdemeanor in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation.

According to records obtained by 5NEWS, Machacek is facing the following misdemeanor charges:

Knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority to do so

Disorderly and disruptive conducts

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

He is not in custody at this time and already had his first appearance in court, according to Hagan.

The records state that while the FBI was reviewing footage from Jan. 6 and investigating those involved, a tipster (witness) identified Machacek as one of the individuals illegally inside the Capitol Building.

According to the FBI, the witness provided a publicly available video that showed Machacek and other protestors being escorted out of the U.S. Capitol building. The witness also showed law enforcement Facebook posts that indicate that Machacek was inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot.

No other information has been released at this time.

