Boone Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting and vehicle theft

Deputies say the two suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

BOONE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Departments are searching for two persons of interest allegedly involved in a vehicle theft connected to a shooting.

On Thursday (Oct. 14), Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson reported on Facebook that the department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Boone County around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies identified the victim as Tim Blackburn, 59, who was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says the victim's vehicle, a black 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck, was taken from the scene and was found near Grinder's Fairy along the Buffalo National River by the Searcy County Sheriff's Department. Deputies believe the suspects involved in the truck theft abandoned it and are possibly on foot.

The suspects have been identified as Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38.

The sheriff's office says both Stockstill and Scallion should be considered armed and dangerous.