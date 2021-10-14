Hunt for two suspects in fatal Boone Co. shooting continues, U.S. Marshals join search

The Boone Co. Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Marshals, are searching for two people they say killed a man and stole his car.

BOONE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Boone County Sherriff's Office and U.S Marshals are still attempting to locate and apprehend the two suspects in a deadly northwest Arkansas shooting.

The Boone County, AR. Sheriff's Office is searching for 49-year-old Jason Lee Stockstill and 38-year-old Heather Dawn Scallion. They are wanted in the shooting death of 59-year-old Tim Blackburn. pic.twitter.com/wl8lEQlOmH — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) October 19, 2021

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson reported on Facebook that the department was investigating a shooting that occurred in Boone County around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies identified the victim as Tim Blackburn, 59, who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

The sheriff's office says the victim's vehicle, a black 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck, was taken from the scene and was found near Grinder's Fairy along the Buffalo National River by the Searcy County Sheriff's Department.

Police have identified the suspects as Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, and are searching for them but say on social media search efforts over the past 48 hours have not been successful.

Police say there are no confirmed sightings in the area at this time and the sheriff stresses that efforts to apprehend the suspects will continue.