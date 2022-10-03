Bodycam footage shows moment convict jumped out of wheelchair and ran away

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Warning: There is foul language in the video.
According to Pulaski County deputies, Joel Delgado escaped from police custody on Monday morning outside of the circuit courthouse downtown.
Police announced a few hours later that he was located and in custody.
He is described by police as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown eyes.
According to reports, Delgado is a convict with several misdemeanors and felonies on his record including theft, burglary, and possession of firearms.
Delgado has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to a statement from Little Rock police.