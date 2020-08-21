Body of missing Jackson County woman found, police say

The body of Sydney Sutherland has been found, according to the sheriff's office.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video was filmed before the discovery of Sutherland's body.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the body of Sydney Sutherland has been found.

The sheriff said the body was found around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21. No further information is being released at this time.

Sydney Sutherland was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.