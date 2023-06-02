Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

The Perry County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in a homicide case after two hikers found a body in the Ouachita National Forest on Saturday.

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation.

According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found a dead body in the Ouachita National Forest in rural western Perry County.

The body was located about forty feet down an overlook, but the Conway Fire Department's Special Operations Rescue team was able to retrieve it.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Scott Pointer of Sherwood, and the body has since been turned over to the Perry County Coroners Office and the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Anyone with information regarding what may have happened is asked to contact Investigator Joe Oberle with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 889-3309.