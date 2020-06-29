Body found in home of Little Rock man killed by police

A woman's body was discovered in the home of Aloysius Keaton, the man who was killed by state police on Saturday, June 27.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, officers found the body of a woman under a pile of clothes in a house on Howard Street.

Police later identified the home to be owned by Keaton, who stole a taxi Saturday evening, later crashing it and allegedly stabbing an officer before being shot and killed by Sergeant Marcus Daniels with the Arkansas State Police.

The female victim has not yet been identified and her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.