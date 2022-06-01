Fourth Arkansan pleads guilty to January 6 insurrection involvement

Robert 'Bob' Snow pleaded guilty to "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building" after admitting to peeing on a column in the Capitol building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Robert Snow of Heber Springs pleaded guilty on March 24 after admitting his involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Snow was identified by federal agents as a suspect after being spotted on security cameras that day.

A month after the insurrection, he admitted to officials about entering the building. He was interviewed again in November 2021 and identified himself in screenshots of the security footage.

He told officials that he re-entered the Capitol building and "urinated on a column" in an area he believed to be a cafeteria.

Snow pleaded guilty to "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building."