Early morning hit-and-run near Bentonville West High School

The Centerton Police Department reports that a car struck a juvenile on a bicycle before speeding off near the High School.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Centerton Police Department, on the morning of Jan. 11 the Centerton Police Department was advised of a bicyclist being hit by a car.

When officers arrived they came to the conclusion that the bicyclist was on the crosswalk when a white passenger car clipped the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk before the suspect vehicle drove off.

The juvenile bicyclist was not seriously injured, and was treated in the school nurse's office.

In an ongoing investigation, Centerton Police have stated that charges are expected for the driver who hit and ran.

According to the Centerton Police Department, there was another incident on Jan. 9, around 7 a.m. Police arrived at Bentonville West High School in response to a call saying a student had been hit by a car.

Reportedly, the driver said that while turning into the school a student crossed between two other vehicles and in front of them, causing the collision, and knocking the student down.

According to the report, The juvenile jumped up and continued walking toward the school.

The driver of the vehicle then asked the student to get in the vehicle, get checked out by medical personnel, and report the incident to the police.

Medical services arrived and took a look at the student before they were released into their mother's care and taken to another doctor.

