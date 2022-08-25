Police: Man dead after shooting in Bentonville

Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Rose Garden Lane where one man was found with a gunshot wound and later died.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.

BPD says as officers arrived on the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to find the suspect they believed to be involved in the shooting in a nearby apartment. Officers took the man into custody.

BPD says the incident is currently under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and that there are no further details available.

This is a developing story.

