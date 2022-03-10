x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Saline County Sheriff's Office arrests man for hundreds of counts of child porn

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody by the Saline County Sheriff's Office and charged with 940 counts all related to child porn.

More Videos

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" with the Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Benton for possessing child-porn-related photos and videos.

According to reports, 32-year-old Ethan Robert Clark was taken into custody. 

He was then charged with 940 counts of possessing, distributing, or viewing material that depicted "sexually explicit conduct involving a child, " which is a Class C Felony.

Clark had been the suspect in an ongoing investigation that involved the possession of child porn, through an "online service provider."

Credit: Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out