Saline County Sheriff's Office arrests man for hundreds of counts of child porn

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" with the Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Benton for possessing child-porn-related photos and videos.
According to reports, 32-year-old Ethan Robert Clark was taken into custody.
He was then charged with 940 counts of possessing, distributing, or viewing material that depicted "sexually explicit conduct involving a child, " which is a Class C Felony.
Clark had been the suspect in an ongoing investigation that involved the possession of child porn, through an "online service provider."