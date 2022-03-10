Saline County Sheriff's Office arrests man for hundreds of counts of child porn

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody by the Saline County Sheriff's Office and charged with 940 counts all related to child porn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" with the Saline County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Benton for possessing child-porn-related photos and videos.

According to reports, 32-year-old Ethan Robert Clark was taken into custody.

He was then charged with 940 counts of possessing, distributing, or viewing material that depicted "sexually explicit conduct involving a child, " which is a Class C Felony.