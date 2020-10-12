Benton County Sheriff's Office warns residents about phone scams

The scammers are posing as deputies with area agencies asking for gun donations and money.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a few phone scams that have been causing some issues.

The department posted to its Facebook page that a scammer is calling people and claiming to be with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The scammers are telling people that the sheriff's office is doing a gun drive. This is not true and the department is not holding a gun drive.

The sheriff's office says it is not asking residents to donate guns by bringing them to the sheriff's office. This is a scam.

Law enforcement also says scammers are calling citizens and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest because they have failed to appear in court or for jury duty.

The sheriff's office says scammers will use the names of deputies who work for Benton and Washington Counties.

Officials with the department are reminding everyone that no law enforcement agency will ask you or demand you pay for anything over the phone.