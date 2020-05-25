Benton County Sheriff's Office Jail employee arrested for rape

An employee at the Benton County Sheriff's Office Jail has been arrested for rape.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An employee at the Benton County Sheriff's Office Jail has been arrested for rape.

On Sunday (May 24) Benton County Detectives were made aware of a sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours.

Following the investigation, A Benton County Sheriff's Office Jail employee, Teddy Dalton, 29, was arrested and charged with rape.

Dalton is being held for bond at the Washington County Jail.

He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.