Over 40 sex offenders arrested in Benton County during three-day compliance operation

More than 100 law enforcement officers from more than a dozen agencies made surprise visits to around 270 sex offenders in Benton County, arresting 44 of them.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — More than 40 sex offenders in Benton County are behind bars today after a three-day compliance operation hosted by the sheriff's office.

Over the three-day period, more than 100 law enforcement officers from more than a dozen agencies made surprise visits to around 270 sex offenders, arresting 44 of them and sending out two warrants.

The sheriff's office said most charges were related to them failing to register themselves as sex offenders, non-compliance, and being in possession of drugs or firearms.

Among the nearly 270 individual offenders investigators were able to contact, 222 were reportedly in compliance. During the course of the operation, authorities said they seized 26 "devices" and eight firearms.

Agencies included in the operation included the US Marshals, Arkansas State Police, the FBI and Homeland Security along with several local police departments.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said he hopes this outcome will send a message.

"It was a very successful operation to ensure that the folks who are registered sex offenders living in Benton County know that law enforcement is going to check on them more routinely [and] more often than they have in the past. And hopefully, it promotes not only that belief but an assurance in doing that to promote public safety."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said multiple federal investigations are being opened following the operation.

