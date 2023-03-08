Man escapes Benton County courthouse twice in one day, goes from facing three days to felony charges

The man is now facing felony charges after fleeing from a three day jail sentence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A man is in custody after fleeing from Benton County authorities twice in one day.

According to Benton County court documents, when Barry Almond, 32, represented himself in court for failure to appear citations, he "pleaded with [the judge]" to turn the three day sentence into community service, but when the judge said that Almond would be found "in contempt if [Almond] continued to plead ... Almond turned and ran out the door."

Authorities say when a deputy followed Almond into the parking lot, Almond was yelling at his wife and young daughter to "get out of the car," and when they did, Almond allegedly almost ran the deputy's foot over as a struggle ensued. The deputy, Almond's wife, and Almond's daughter reportedly had to move out of the way of the vehicle as it "drove two laps around the parking lot," the affidavit says.

When Almond's family wouldn't get back in his vehicle, he drove off, police said. Soon after, an officer "got ahold of him," and brought him back, according to the documents.

The affidavit states that on his return, Almond was brought back before the judge, who advised him that "the three days turned into 30 days." Once officials handcuffed Almond and stepped away, Almond ran away from the courthouse again.

After chasing Almond out into the parking lot for the second time, the deputy found Almond's 2013 Kia Forte missing.

Another deputy reportedly spoke to Almond's mother, who admitted she sent him $40 to drive to Oklahoma City.

According to jail records Almond has been arrested and taken into custody.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device