Benton County man arrested for rape

ROGERS, Ark. — A Benton County man has been arrested for allegedly raping a young family member.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 66-year-old Richard Washburn was arrested after a young family member came forward about the abuse.

The child told police that the abuse happened on multiple occasions while Washburn was babysitting.

Washburn told police that the child was a "habitual liar" and said that he "wrestles with the kids a lot," but has never touched them inappropriately.

He was charged with three counts of Rape and Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree. He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail with no bond.

He is set to appear in court on June 8, 2020.