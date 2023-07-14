Benton County Jail inmate facing attempted capital murder charge after allegedly tying to hire a hitman

After another inmate came forward with information, police began an investigation, which included audio surveillance to confirm the tip.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An inmate at the Benton County Jail is facing an attempted capital murder charge after allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his wife, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

An inmate at the jail came forward to police that another inmate, identified as David Warken, was attempting to hire someone to kill his wife, court documents say.

The investigation began on June 22, 2023, when a deputy at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO)was informed of the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

A BCSO deputy met with a confidential informant (CI), who said that Warken mentioned his “desire to find a hitman who would be willing to murder his wife,” the document says.

The confidential informant allegedly had a note written by Warken with his wife’s full name, address, place of work, and schedule. Warken seemed “serious” in his efforts to find a hitman, the informant told police.

Deputies looked over Warken’s jail correspondence and noticed vague mentions of people “doing what they promised” along with exchanges of money, court documents said.

The CI then met with Warken and wore an Audio Listening Device (ALD). A deputy was watching via video surveillance in the jail’s cameras and saw Warken and the CI meet.

During the meeting, Warken allegedly was caught explaining how the security system at his home worked (where his wife is currently living).

“At one point in the conversation, the CI asked about the children present and expressed concern about the children witnessing the CI shoot and kill [the wife] and what it would do to them,” the report said. “Warken told the CI he was not concerned about the children.”

The deputy’s report also states that Warken agreed to send $12,000 from the wife's insurance policy and $100 a month starting in July. A $100 payment was allegedly processed to the informant’s account.

When confronted by deputies, David wouldn’t speak without his lawyer and “did not ask if his wife was still alive, was ok, or if the children were safe,” the affidavit states.

Warken is facing one charge of attempted capital murder.

