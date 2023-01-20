x
Crime

Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County

During the investigation into Wings of Peace Ministries, six individuals were arrested and are being charged with a wide array of crimes.

BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas.

The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms.

During the course of the investigation six individuals were arrested, and are being charged with the following:

Hartman, Thomas 11/12/1969 – Sex Assault 3, Possession of Firearm

Patton, Skyler 9/10/1999 – Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sanders, Mitchell Lee 10/10/1992 – Obstruction of Governmental Operations

Guillermo, David Keith 2/3/1976 – Revocation of Probation / Parole

Caldwell, David 1/24/1989 – Revocation of Probation / Parole

Bree, Dennis 5/5/1975 – Revocation of Probation / Parole

This multi-jurisdictional investigation was a joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Homeland Security, DEA, US Marshal’s Office, and the Benton County Prosecutors Office.

