Benton County detective charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault

Benton County detective Matthew Cline has been fired after he was charged with second degree sexual assault.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County detective Matthew Cline has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after "inappropriate behavior" was reported to the sheriff on Feb. 2.

In a statement released on Thursday, Feb. 9, spokesperson for the sheriff's department Lt. Shannon Jenkins said the incident was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 2 and by 2 p.m., Cline was fired and a criminal investigation was ordered by Sheriff Shawn Holloway. Holloway also ordered Cline's decertification to CLEST, the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

The investigation was sent to the Benton County prosecutor for review, who issued a warrant for Cline's arrest, Jenkins said.

"Sheriff Holloway is deeply disturbed by the actions of one of his employees and does not condone this type of behavior. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has many dedicated men and women who Sheriff Holloway is proud of for their service to the citizens of Benton County," the statement says.

Cline reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and booked on charges of sexual assault in the second degree.

