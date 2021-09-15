Barling Police see continued success with Flock Safety System

Recently, a stolen car was recovered with an arrest made.

BARLING, Arkansas — The Barling Police Department (BPD) continues to have success in solving crimes using the Flock Safety System it acquired in 2021.

On Monday (Sept. 13), the BPD shared pictures on Facebook, writing, “Over the weekend our officers were alerted by the Flock Safety system to a stolen vehicle entering the city. Our officers were able to confirm through dispatch that the vehicle was stolen. A traffic stop was then conducted, one arrest was made and the vehicle was recovered."

Later in the weekend officers assisted an outside agency with the serving of an arrest warrant. This incident was not related to Flock Safety.

Several types of drugs and paraphernalia were found, following the arrest.