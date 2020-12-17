Barling Police searching for suspected porch pirates

Police say the vehicle is possibly connected to several thefts of packages from doorsteps.

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department is seeking help locating and identifying the occupants of Light Blue Buick LeSabre 4 Door.

Police say the vehicle has a dent on the driver side rear quarter panel and a dent on the passenger side rear door near the door handle.

The occupants and vehicle were in the Glacier Bay area in Barling Wednesday (Dec. 16) afternoon.

Police say the vehicle is possibly connected to several thefts of packages from doorsteps.