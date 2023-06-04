Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Fayetteville bank robbery

After being arrested earlier for a bank robbery in Fayetteville, police learned that the man had been recently released from prison for the same kind of crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Danny Ray Madison, who was charged with robbing a Fayetteville bank, after robbing at least 10 others dating back to 1995, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Sept. 7.

Madison was arrested in May 2023 by the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) in connection with the robbery of a bank in Fayetteville on Wedington Drive, to which he pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Federal records show that Madison had served time in prison for robbing five banks in Tampa and robbed banks in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Virginia, putting his total confirmed robberies to at least 10.

He was released from federal prison for bank robbery in November 2022, being free for 46 days before his next robbery.

Madison reportedly admitted to the crime to police and that he'd come to Fayetteville with the intention of robbing a bank. Police say that Madison also admitted he "robbed multiple banks in the past," which was confirmed by his criminal history.

Madison's sentence also comes with a $1,000 fine, $1,450 restitution, and three years of supervised release. The conditions of Madison's supervised release include mental health and drug use assessments.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device