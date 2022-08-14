Investigation underway for multiple same day incidents in Little Rock

Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating several incidents that happened in Little Rock on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock police state that they now have two suspects in custody. One of those suspects that have been arrested is Davis Jones, who is charged with capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, 2nd-degree battery, and possession of a firearm.

As many as eleven shooting incidents have happened over the course of the last 26 hours, and as a result of these incidents, as of 9:00 p.m., on Sunday authorities have reported at least three deaths and three individuals still being treated.

The incidents all took place within close proximity to one another and authorities are all working together to determine whether or not the incidents are related.

The investigation into these incidents remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/NMvwlg06DP — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 15, 2022

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has also advised the public to be on the lookout for a white four-door Sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof. The driver of the vehicle is wanted for questioning in a homicide.

They ask if anyone has information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6963.